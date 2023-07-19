BENNINGTON — A program allowing area residents six days to experience riding an electric bicycle is now in progress through the Bennington Bike Hub shop.
Jennie Hogan, Education and Outreach manager with the not-for-profit organization, said the Local Motion Traveling E-bike Lending Library will be in Bennington through Aug. 30, operating out of the bike shop at 160 Benmont Ave.
Borrowers will be able to check out an e-bike from for six days.
People can register at ourbikehub.com or https://www.webreserv.com/travelinge-bikelendinglibraryvt.
The fleet of e-bikes includes a variety of bikes at different price points, including a cargo bike with a rear rack, and two standard commuters, one of which is lighter weight, all with an electric assist that helps riders get around with less effort.
Local Motion is a statewide nonprofit organization that has worked with local groups in several Vermont towns to offer e-bike lending libraries.