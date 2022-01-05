If you love kids and live in Vermont, there may be a perfect volunteer opportunity for you.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont is asking adults throughout Vermont to “Join the Village” by volunteering as a “Big” for one of over 95 children currently ready and waiting for a mentor. Mentoring is fun, flexible and a way to make a difference in one’s community by providing a safe space for a young person to explore, learn and grow.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont is dedicated to defending the potential of children and youth through one-to-one mentoring, an evidence-based method of prevention that keeps kids engaged, builds resilience and helps to mitigate the negative effects of trauma. Youth “Littles” are between the ages of six and 18. Mentor “Bigs” are all ages, from college students to retirees. The one-to-one "matches" meet two to three times a month and establish connections through simple activities and outings. Community-based, school-based and virtual options are available.
Evidence shows that youth matched in a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program are 46 percent less likely to use illegal substances, 27 percent less likely to use alcohol and 52 percent less likely to skip school. Littles also show improved self-esteem and feelings that they matter within their communities.
“We have many options for volunteering,” says Kimberley Diemond, executive director of the Vt.-based nonprofit. “Mentoring is flexible for people with busy schedules and some employers will even grant paid time off during the work day while employees volunteer. You can enjoy all sorts of activities together including hiking, biking, group sports, reading, crafting, visiting a farm or museum, sharing a meal together or other activities that you already participate in and would like to share with a young person. You can participate as an individual, a couple or a family. There is an option for everyone.”
The organization also provides ongoing training and support for youth, families and volunteers led by professional staff who pair each mentor match based on compatibility, energy levels and shared interests. Bigs sign on for a calendar year or a school year, but can remain matched with their Little for a longer period of time if all parties wish to continue in the program. For individuals with families, busy work schedules or who travel, a mix of in person activities and remote options are available for when schedules are tight or volunteers are on the road.
Individuals, businesses and organizations who are interested in learning more about volunteering as a Big, providing financial support for programming or offering additional activities and opportunities for youth participants are encouraged to reach out to Diemond at kimberley@bbbsvt.org or 802-689-0092. More information can also be found at www.bbbsvt.org.