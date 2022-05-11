BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department, Bennington Police Association and the Vermont State Employees Credit Union are sponsoring a Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday at the Bennington Police Station. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.
Members of the Bennington Police Association will be providing and fitting bicycle helmets at no cost. They will be working with employees from the VSECU serving lunch for the community.
Bring your bicycles to the event on Saturday. There will be corrals involving safety at the rodeo where officers will teach area youth proper ways to avoid obstacles, use hand signals, ride on rough terrain and deliver newspapers the proper way. Participants will have an opportunity to register for a raffle and win bicycles and bike equipment donated by the local Walmart.
This will be a fun-filled event and everyone is looking forward to seeing many of the local youth and their parents as they continue to promote bicycle safety in the community.