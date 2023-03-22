BENNINGTON — Congregation Beth El welcomes Rabbi Seth Wax at Shabbat services on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Rabbi Wax is the Jewish chaplain at Williams College in nearby Williamstown, Mass. He grew up near Boston, attending Hebrew College Prozdor for intensive Hebrew and Jewish studies during high school. While there he developed a deep interest in Buddhism, which he continued to pursue through his college years at Columbia University and in the Harvard Masters of Divinity program. He is a graduate of the Hebrew College Rabbinical School and ran their middle school program during his final year of study.
Following his ordination in 2013, he served as rabbi at Congregation Mount Sinai in Brooklyn until 2017 when he came to Williamstown, where he lives with his wife and 2 small children.
For more information, visit https://www.cbevermont.org/. Beth El is located at 107 Adams Street, Bennington.