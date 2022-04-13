BENNINGTON — Award-winning California-based journalist and author Richard Louv has spent his career exploring human relationships with nature and animals and how those relationships affect our health and wellbeing. At 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, he joins Trey Dobson, MD, on Medical Matters Weekly.
The show is produced by Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) with cooperation from Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV). Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. The show is also available to view or download as a podcast on www.svhealthcare.org/medicalmatters.
Richard Louv is a journalist and author of 10 books, including Our Wild Calling: How Connecting With Animals Can Transform Our Lives — And Save Theirs; Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children From Nature-Deficit Disorder; The Nature Principle: Reconnecting with Life in a Virtual Age; and Vitamin N: The Essential Guide to a Nature-Rich Life. His books have been translated and published in 24 countries and helped launch an international movement to connect children, families, and communities to nature.
Louv’s writing appears in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Times of London. He appears frequently on national radio and television programs and speaks internationally, including at the American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference and the first White House Summit on Environmental Education. He has won numerous awards, including the national Audubon Medal in 2008. Prior recipients include Rachel Carson, E.O. Wilson, and President Jimmy Carter. In addition, Louv is co-founder and chairman emeritus of the Children & Nature Network, an organization helping build the movement.
Medical Matters Weekly features the innovative personalities who drive positive change within health care and related professions. The show is broadcast on Facebook Live, YouTube, and all podcast platforms. After the program, the video is available on area public access television stations CAT-TV (Comcast channel 1075) and GNAT-TV’s (Comcast channel 1074), as well as on public access stations throughout the United States.