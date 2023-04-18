WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williams College Department of Music presents the Berkshire Symphony in concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Chapin Hall on the Williams College campus. There is a pre-concert talk with conductor Ronald Feldman at 6:45 p.m. in Brooks-Rogers Recital Hall.
This final symphony concert of the season — the Student Soloist Gala — features competition winners chosen by an independent panel of judges in February.
Pianist Anabella Cheong, Class of 2024, performs the first movement, "Andante Sostenuto," of Camille Saint-Saens "Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, op. 22." Chen Chen Huang, Class of 2023, flute, plays Carl Reinecke's "Ballade for Flute and Orchestra in D Minor, op. 288." Mezzo-soprano Carolyn Mielke, also Class of 2023, sings “Una Voce Poco Fa,” from "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" by Gioachino Rossini. Ray Wang, Class of 2025, viola, performs Paul Hindemith “Zwischen Berg und tiefem Tal," from Der Schwanendreher.
The Berkshire Symphony also performs Jacques Offenbach — "Orpheus in the Underworld Overture" and “Buckaroo Holiday” from "Rodeo" by Aaron Copland. The orchestra also offers the world premiere of a piece by Matt Wisotsky, Class of 2023 — "Concerto for Orchestra and Jazz Combo."
The event is free.