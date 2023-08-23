ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum (BSRM) has started ticket sales for several popular fall and winter trips.
The Hoosac Berkshire Valley, BSRM’s scenic train ride based in Adams, will be hosting a cemetery tour, fall foliage trips, and three holiday-themed trains through the end of 2023. BSRM is also continuing its Ice Cream Trains to close out its summer season.
“This is one of the busiest times of the year for us," the BSRM said in a release. "The Berkshire mountains are always beautiful, but are simply awe-inspiring when seen from our train in the autumn and winter. We invite all families to join us on the Adams Branch to make memories that will last a lifetime.”
Passengers on the Ice Cream Train enjoy a narrated 10-mile round-trip journey on the historic Adams Branch, learning more about the railroad history of northern Berkshire County while enjoying fantastic views of the Hoosac Valley, Mount Greylock, and Hoosic River. After the one-hour trip, all passengers receive a voucher to redeem for an ice cream treat.
Ice Cream Trains will take place at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 26; 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2; 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3; and 1 p.m. on Sept. 4.
BSRM will partner with the North Adams Historical Society at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 for a train ride to the historic Southview Cemetery and a tour of the property. The cemetery, which dates back to the late 19th century, is the final resting place of many notable businessmen, philanthropists, elected officials, and other prominent personalities from the area. Passengers can choose to take a long tour, with about a half-mile to mile of walking, or a short tour with a quarter-mile of walking.
Between Sept. 23rd and Oct. 22, BRSM will host several Fall Foliage Train Rides. These one-hour rides offer a unique opportunity to see the beautiful changing scenery of the Berkshires from the Adams Branch Line.
Ticket sales have also begun for a Spirited Train Ride on Oct. 28. This Halloween-themed ride visits the Southview Cemetery and features a tour by spiritualist minister and psychic-medium Julie MacDonald.
Tinseliner Trains will return on Nov. 24 and run through Dec. 17. The trains are decorated for the season, and Santa Claus is a special guest on each trip.
On Dec. 9 and 16, Samantha Talora and Ron Ramsay join BSRM on the Martinis & Mistletoe Cabaret Train. Sam & Ron perform seasonal favorites in the parlor car during the one-hour trip. Passengers are invited to bring their own snacks and drinks.
All rides depart from Adams Station at 4 Hoosac Street in Adams. Passenger parking is available next door at the Adams Visitor Center. Ticket prices and more information can be found at berkshiretrains.org.