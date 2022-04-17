PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Berkshire Bank, a leading socially responsible community-dedicated bank with branch locations in New England and New York, announced over $563,000 in philanthropic investments from its Foundation during the first quarter of 2022 (January 1- March 31). The grants awarded cover a wide range of projects that help foster upward economic mobility, support overall well-being, and enhance opportunities for individual success in the communities the Bank serves. The investments also support the Company’s BEST Community Comeback which includes a planned $15 million in community contributions by the end of 2024.
Over one hundred regional nonprofit organizations received grants during the first quarter of 2022 to assist with a wide range of critical projects in the areas of housing, health, wellness, education, economic revitalization, small business, community building, and workforce readiness. The Berkshire Bank Foundation is committed to supporting programs that work towards providing equitable opportunity for economic prosperity.
“We are proud to help so many organizations, which provide vital services to the communities that Berkshire Bank serves,” said Lori Gazzillo Kiely, Director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation “As we have all faced a very challenging couple of years, we are pleased to play a small role to support individuals, families, and small businesses with these grants.”
The grant recipients include the Southern Vermont Arts Center, Inc’s youth arts and education program, and the Stratton Community Foundation. Other organizations throughout New England were awarded grants.
Additional details on the Foundation’s grant programs and focus areas can be found at berkshirebank.com/foundation.