BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation held a four-day promotion for downtown merchants called Shop For Shamrocks from March 17-20. Despite the weather, the streets, shops, and restaurants were hopping and over 400 patrons filled out Shamrocks at participating shops.
While the Young Professionals were pub-crawling and the Crossover Cloggers were entertaining folks in Merchants Park, residents and visitors were filling the Shamrock jars at Scarlett Creation, The Gift Garden, Knapp’s Toys and Hobbies, The Village Chocolate Shoppe, Dutchman’s Tavern, Bringing You Vermont, Dawne’s Cutting Edge, Farm Road Brewery, Great Fields Downtown, The Coffee Bar, Bennington Bookshop, 421, and Meals on Wheels.
BBC Executive Director Jenny Dewar and the Assistant to the Director Kaiya Kirk took turns pulling the winner Shamrocks from the green tub. The winners were:
3rd prize for $10 Downtown Dollars: Sean Holcombe
2nd prize for $25 Downtown Dollars: Julie McGinty
1st prize for $50 Downtown Dollars: Bill Sheridan
Downtown Dollars are issued by the BBC and are valid at participating downtown shops and restaurants.