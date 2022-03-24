unnamed (9).jpg
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation held a four-day promotion for downtown merchants called Shop For Shamrocks from March 17-20. Despite the weather, the streets, shops, and restaurants were hopping and over 400 patrons filled out Shamrocks at participating shops.

While the Young Professionals were pub-crawling and the Crossover Cloggers were entertaining folks in Merchants Park, residents and visitors were filling the Shamrock jars at Scarlett Creation, The Gift Garden, Knapp’s Toys and Hobbies, The Village Chocolate Shoppe, Dutchman’s Tavern, Bringing You Vermont, Dawne’s Cutting Edge, Farm Road Brewery, Great Fields Downtown, The Coffee Bar, Bennington Bookshop, 421, and Meals on Wheels.

BBC Executive Director Jenny Dewar and the Assistant to the Director Kaiya Kirk took turns pulling the winner Shamrocks from the green tub. The winners were:

3rd prize for $10 Downtown Dollars: Sean Holcombe

2nd prize for $25 Downtown Dollars: Julie McGinty

1st prize for $50 Downtown Dollars: Bill Sheridan

Downtown Dollars are issued by the BBC and are valid at participating downtown shops and restaurants.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.