BENNINGTON — Bennington-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that organizers say will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten.
Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The global Christmas project will deliver these gifts to children in need.
Although drop-off locations have closed, there is still time to share hope and love with children overseas by packing a gift-filled shoebox online. Shoeboxes built online go to some of the hardest-to-reach areas in the world. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.