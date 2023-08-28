office opening

The Bennington town offices will close for the holiday on Monday. 

BENNINGTON — Bennington Town Offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The offices will reopen on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

