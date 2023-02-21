BENNINGTON — Town Meeting Day ballots are available for early absentee voting for the March 7 Town and School Meetings.
There are budget items and board seats to be decided. The Bennington Town Clerk's office reminds voters that automatic mail-in ballots are for state and federal elections only. Anyone wishing to vote early for local elections should stop by the Town Clerk's Office at 205 South Street to vote in person or pick up a ballot. Residents may also call 802-442-1044 or email cbarbeau@benningtonvt.org to request a ballot be sent to you. If you have already submitted an annual request for an absentee ballot, they will be going out in the coming days.
Sample ballots are also available for viewing at https://benningtonvt.org/services/town_clerk/elections___voter_information/sample_ballots.php.
To return a ballot, a secure drop box is located by the front porch of the Bennington Town Office. This drop box is under video surveillance and checked daily, even on the weekends. This drop box will be available until close of business March 6. After that time, ballots should be returned to your polling place by 7 p.m. on March 7.