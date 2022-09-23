BENNINGTON — The final event in this season's Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live series features DJ Malcolm Paine, who goes by the moniker "The Break Doctor." The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Merchants Park (119 North Street). Bring a lawn chair or dancing shoes; the rain location is Mission City Church. This event is free and open to the public.
The Break Doctor is based in Bennington and brings dance music flavors. Originally from England, Paine experienced the UK rave scene, which morphed into the jungle, DnB, and UK Garage. Paine has a weekly show on Kniteforce-Radio.com and has played local events in Bennington, as well as for Good Deed DJs, Tight Crew, and the Hydrotechnics Festival.
Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six. Raffles will also be held.