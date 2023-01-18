BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board is expected to approve the warning for the proposed town budget at its meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board/.
Public comment is up first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
The annual Town Meeting Warning will be up for approval. Following completion of the two Saturday budget sessions, the Select Board is ready to approve the warning to include the proposed budget and requested allocations for social service agencies.
In addition, the board is expected to sign the new policy on Quality Control Internal Investigations and Discipline. Collaborative efforts involving the community, Bennington Police Department and other Town staff, Town Counsel, the Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB) and the Select Board have resulted in a new policy that formally outlines how complaints are handled, the role of the BPD Chief and of supervisors in disciplinary actions, and brings the CPARB into the review process in place of the Select Board. Following discussion at the last three Select Board meetings, the Select Board is ready to sign this new policy.
Deborah Larkin will update the Board on the Bennington Sports Foundation’s efforts in year one. The non-profit’s mission is to provide youth in Bennington County with opportunities to learn positive life skills, good health and wellness habits and education through sports.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV is generally able to provide live coverage of the meetings.