The Bennington Select Board will meet on Monday evening starting at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at: https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/071122ppacket-1.pdf.
Public Comment is first on the agenda. The public is encouraged to share information that is useful to all during the public comment period. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up when they arrive for the meeting.
There are three agenda items that the Select Board would like to bring to the public's attention. As always, please check the agenda for other items of interest.
YMCA Summer Camp Update: Kayla Becker, branch manager for the YMCA, will share information on the first weeks of youth summer camp. The Town of Bennington has a management agreement with the YMCA to provide programming at the Town’s Community (Rec) Center.
Opioid Response Team: Todd Salvesvold and Alex Figueroa will update us on work by the Opioid Response Team. They will also provide an overview of the state’s Hub and Spoke model and changes coming to Bennington.
Public Safety Update by BPD: The Bennington Police Department will talk with the Select Board and the public about the uptick in violence we are experiencing in Bennington and across the state. This is a time to hear accurate information and to ask questions.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV is usually able to provide live coverage of the meetings.