BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Select Board holds its next meeting on Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board/.
The meeting will open with public comment. Anyone wishing to speak can sign up when they arrive. There is a three-minute limit for individual comments.
There are two agenda items that the Select Board would like to bring to the public's attention.
Appalachian Trail Fest: Michael Wajda and Ken Milman will share information on the upcoming Trail Fest and Bennington’s role in protecting and celebrating the Appalachian Trail. Bennington was designated an official A.T. Community in May 2021. Part of the National Park System, the A.T. is the longest hiking-only trail in the world.
Update of Town Loan Program: Shannon Barsotti, Town of Bennington’s Community Development Director, will share information on how local businesses can access the Town’s Loan Program. This is a resource for both new and expanding businesses and an important tool for economic development in Bennington.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. The meetings can be viewed live on CAT-TV which is generally is able to provide coverage.