BENNINGTON — A free seed swap event will be held on April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Spring Center Community Room, 655 Gage Street, Bennington.
The event will include a seed starting presentation. Seeds can be dropped off for donation, swapped, or picked up. Donations of seedling trays and small, medium and large nursery pots are also welcome.
Seeds should be from no later than 2020. Families and children welcome. There will be an easy paper pot making activity and other fun activities for kids related to gardening.