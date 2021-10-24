Town of Bennington Project List
Week of October 25 - 29, 2021
It's the final week for town-wide Hydrant Flushing
Anthony Dr: One Lane Traffic as a Highway Crew returns to finish new drainage installation. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Bradford St: ONE lane as a Contractor replaces Lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Grove St: ONE lane Traffic as a Contractor replaces Lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
John St: ONE lane Traffic as a Contractor replaces Lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Warn St: ONE lane Traffic as a Contractor replaces Lead service lines. Local traffic will be accommodated. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route
Washington Ave: between MAIN St to Observatory St: Highway crew will be top-soiling and seeding. Men and equipment will be on the edges of the roadway. Please use caution when approaching this area.
TOWNWIDE: - FALL MAINTENANCE
Hydrant Flushing continues. This will be the final week in the Fall program. Patching roads in various areas of town, please use caution when approaching and expect minor delays.
Downtown Sidewalk Sweeping will take place on Thursday and Green Mountain Power continues their Tree Trimming Program. For the next 2 months, Davey Tree Service and an additional sub-contracting crew will be assisting GMP with tree trimming around town.
NORTH BENNINGTON: - FALL MAINTENANCE
The North Bennington Highway crew will continue Fall maintenance. This may include Roadside mowing within the Village and street sign maintenance. Men and equipment will be along the roadside. Please use caution when approaching these areas and expect minor delays.
REMINDER – FALL :
Please DO NOT rake or blow leaves into Town streets or Highways as these clog storm drains and create flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and Contractors - Please make sure ALL LOADS ARE COVERED when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station.
ALL work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone, men and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.