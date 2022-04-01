A contractor crew will be repairing sidewalks and curbing in the previous-Phase I & II locations of lead line replacements. This includes Bradford Street, Branch Street, Gage Streer, Grove Street, Safford Street, and School Street. One lane traffic may be necessary. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
North Street between Main and County Streets will be reduced to one lane all week while a private contractor works on the next phase of lead service line replacements. Traffic control will be in place. Please use caution when approaching, expect delays or find an alternate route.
Mt. Anthony Road will be reduced one lane as a highway crew trims back brush. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays or find an alternate route.
Townwide: Spring Cleaning
Highway crews will begin cleaning sidewalks and street sweeping throughout town in the early morning hours. Some streets may be temporarily closed or reduced to one lane to accommodate necessary cleaning equipment. Please use caution and expect delays.
A downtown crew will begin cleaning out tree boxes and filling them with fresh mulch, etc.
North Bennington: Spring Cleaning
The North Bennington Highway crew will begin Spring park maintenance. All work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone; men and equipment will be in the traveled portion of the road.
Reminder: Spring Cleanup
Please do not rake or blow leaves into town streets or highways as this will clog storm drains and create flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and contractors should make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station. When disposing of leaf bags, you must empty the bags into the pile.