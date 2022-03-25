BENNINGTON — Town of Bennington roadwork project list for March 28 to April 1. Overnight parking between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. remains banned thru March 31.
Crews will be repairing sidewalks and curbing on Bradford, Branch, Gage, Grove, Safford and School Street. One lane traffic may be necessary.
Adams Street and Browning Place will be closed to through traffic while a private contractor works on the next phase of Lead Service Line Replacements.
County Street between North Street and Depot Street will be closed on Wednesday to through traffic while a private contractor repairs a broken sewer line.
County Street between North Street and School Street will be one lane while a private contractor works on the next phase of Lead Service Line Replacements.
Mt. Anthony Road will be one lane traffic as a highway crew trims back brush.
Town wide spring cleaning: Highway crews will begin cleaning sidewalks and street sweeping throughout town in the early morning. Some streets may be temporarily closed or reduced to one lane to accommodate necessary cleaning equipment.
North Bennington spring cleaning: Highway crew will begin cleaning sidewalks and street sweeping throughout the Village. Some streets may be temporarily reduced to one lane to accommodate necessary cleaning equipment.