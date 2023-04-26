BENNINGTON — The Bennington Rec - Berkshire Family YMCA is holding Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The festivities run from noon to 3 p.m.
The Y hopes to use the day to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom, the organization said on Facebook. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.
Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that we can help ensure all children have access to the key ingredients to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time.
Stop by the 655 Gage St. location for free fun. The Abbey Food Group will be grilling burgers, healthy snacks will be provided, more than 20 community partners with be attending with tables of activities and resources, and there will be basketball, obstacle courses, scavenger hunts, giveaways, swim time, and much more.