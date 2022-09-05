BENNINGTON — The Quiet Valley Quilters’ Guild of Bennington will host the return of the Bennington Quiltfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Rd
The show will feature 186 new quilts from guild and non-guild members and 21 guild challenge quilts from 2020 and 2022. Also featured will be a special exhibit of 48 quilts, a memorial exhibit containing 40 quilts and a display of seven charity quilts. There will be nine vendors on-site, a variety of demonstrations, consignment boutique and the raffling of a quilt and various baskets. With the exception of the 2022 guild challenge, this is a non-judged show, and attendees will be asked to vote on their favorite choices for large quilt, small quilt and 2020 Barn Quilt challenge.
This year for the special exhibit a collection of 48 quilts made by Lucille Makrin over a 30-year period will be featured. She has won dozens of ribbons for her traditional and art quilts. Many of her projects are fun and whimsical, incorporating embroidery, threadwork, and embellishing with beads, charms, stamps, and unusual items.
The raffle quilt, ‘Pinwheel Party’, is 85” by 105” and made entirely of batik fabrics. The guild’s hand quilting group assembled and hand quilted this stunning quilt in ‘quilting bees’ at a home in North Bennington. It is estimated that there are 300 hours of custom hand quilting in this quilt. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5; the drawing will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The guild was saddened to announce the loss of two active, long-term members this past year, Judy Smith and Nancy Holmes. Forty of their quilts will be featured in a memorial exhibit at this show.
There is an on-site Quiltfest Café serving breakfast and lunch each day. The café features homemade breakfast sandwiches, pastries, soups, chili, quiche, and gourmet sandwiches.
For more information about the show, please visit http://www.benningtonquiltfest.com/.
Admission is $10. Parking is plentiful and the event is handicapped accessible.