BENNINGTON — The Quiet Valley Quilters’ Guild of Bennington will present the Bennington Quiltfest on Saturday, Sept.16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held at the Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Rd., Bennington.
The show will have over 190 new quilts, a display by featured quilter Timna Tarr, with a different, free lecture each day, guild challenge quilts, special exhibit of Hoffman Challenge quilts by Karen Pratt, vendors, raffle quilt and baskets, silent auction quilt, and consignment boutique. The on-site Quiltfest Café serves breakfast and lunch each day.
For more information about the show, please visit http://www.benningtonquiltfest.com/.
Admission is $10. Parking is plentiful and the event is handicapped accessible.