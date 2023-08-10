BENNINGTON — Please be advised that the Town Offices, Senior Center & Public Works will be closed on Monday in observance of the Bennington Battle Day Holiday.
State highway projects:
Chapel Road: in the area of the sharp corner will be reduced to one-lane while a private contractor conducts a private water service line tap. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
County Street (Lower): remains closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Crews will be grading and rebuilding manholes and storm drains in preparation for final paving in near future. Local traffic will be accommodated, all businesses are open and will be made accessible. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
Main Street (East): in the area of the Rockwood St will be reduced to one-lane while crews work on a water main upgrade and pressure valve installation. All businesses are open and will be accessible. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
Main Street (North Benn): in the area of the fountain will be reduced to one-lane while crews investigate damage created by vehicular accident. All businesses are open and will be accessible. Please use caution when approaching or find an alternate route.
Overlea Road : will be closed next week while a large culvert is being replaced.
There will be no through traffic during this time. Residents may enter/exit Overlea Road from either side of the project worksite. East side residents may use Route 7A, and west side residents may use Matteson Road or Mechanic Street. Please plan travel accordingly.
Townwide: Summer Maintenance
Downtown sidewalk sweeping will now be every Tuesday and Friday morning.
Street painting crew will focus on school zones next week. Other areas of town may also receive street markings if time and weather allow. A separate crew will also be doing roadside mowing and weed eating.
Use caution when approaching any of these areas and expect minor delays.
North Bennington: Summer Maintenance
The North Bennington highway crews will be focusing on the completion of the Overlea Road culvert project. Please find an alternate route.
Later in the week they will be investigating damage done to the village fountain. Please use caution when approaching as crews and equipment may be in or on the edges of the roadway.
State Projects
Route 7 Pownal to Bennington: VTrans/State Highway Paving Project continues from the Pownal/Massachusetts state line and working northerly toward Bennington (ends at Park Lawn Cemetery).
Various activities (paving, crack sealing and shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route. Please use caution and expect delays.
Route 7 North Street - Veteran’s Home to Houghton Lane overpass: VTrans/State Highway paving project continues from just pass the Veteran’s Home on North Street, working northerly along Route 7 Highway to the Houghton Lane overpass. Various activities (paving, crack sealing and shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route.
Route 279 West to East: VTrans/State Highway Paving Project continues from the NY State border and working easterly to the Bennington Rt. 9 intersection (Rt. 279 East Entrance). Various activities (paving, crack sealing and shoulder work) will require lane changes and one-lane traffic throughout this stretch. This project will occur over the course of several months. Take precautions as much as possible when the road is scarified or find an alternate route.
Work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone as crews and equipment could be in the traveled portion of the road.
Reminder:
Please do not rake or blow grass clippings into Town streets or highways as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and contractors - Please make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station. When disposing of leaf bags, you must empty the bags into the pile.