Benmont Ave : Please use caution when approaching the County Street intersection area. Road remains rough while waiting for hot mix repair from an emergency sewer main repair last week. Slow approach or find an alternate route.
Carpenter Hill Road: will be reduced to one lane all week while a highway crew replaces a culvert. Please use caution when approaching, expect delays or find an alternate route.
TOWNWIDE:
Downtown sidewalk sweeping will now be every Thursday morning.
A highway crew will continue painting and refreshing “Safety Markings” in various locations. This includes crosswalks, parking spots and “Stop” bars and arrows. Please use caution when approaching and expect delays.
Highway crews will also continue spring maintenance, including brush cutting and tree trimming, in numerous locations across town. Some streets may be temporarily closed or reduced to one lane to accommodate necessary cleaning equipment.
NORTH BENNINGTON:
The North Bennington highway crew will continue general spring maintenance including mowing Village parks. All work will be dependent on weather conditions. Please use caution when entering a construction zone.
REMINDER: Please do not rake or blow leaves into streets or highways as this will clog storm drains and create both flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Residents and Contractors: Please make sure all loads are covered when taking leaves and or brush to the Transfer Station. When disposing of leaf bags, you must empty the bags into the pile.