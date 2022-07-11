BENNINGTON — As June Pride Month recently came to a close, Queer Connect reflected with gratitude on the Pride Parade + Block Party, the nonprofit hosted with sponsor Better Bennington Corporation.
Thanks to additional sponsors ACT Bennington/The Collaborative, United Counseling Services, AIDS Project of Southern Vermont, Foster Vermont and the Bank of Bennington, Bennington Pride Day saw close to 300 participants the day of the event. Queer Connect looks forward to planning more LGBTQIA+ affirming and supportive events throughout the remainder of the year, as well as ramping up for Pride 2023.
This year’s Pride Parade included over 50 local organizations and community friends proudly showing their support. Agencies like United Counseling Service, Hannaford, Pathways Vermont, SVSU, Second Congregational Church, Bennington Center for Restorative Justice, to list a few, filled the street with rainbows, signs and love. Their support and allyship is an important ingredient in creating safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals to live their truths.
The after-party was equally well attended, as a wholesome list of performers and vendors engaged participants. With Malcolm Paine (The Break Doctor) DJing, Drag performers Rita Cocktail, Ivanna Cocktail, Mikey Flexx, Ike CanRyde, Jackie Leggs and Vuronica Baked brought their talent to the splash pad and had dozens of youth and their families dancing, cheering, and playfully interacting with the performers. Trinity Madison, Cindy Legge and Stefani’s memorable musical performances also didn’t disappoint.
Another highlight was watching recent BART Charter graduate Madison Ostrowski win Queer Connect’s 2nd annual College Scholarship. She received $500 towards college as she enters Maine College of Art and Design this fall where she will study Animation and Game Art.
Ostrowski shared her essay with the crowd, and it was clear listeners resonated with her lines, “I want to become the kind of role model I lacked for so long in my life. I want kids to see my art and feel represented. I want to support their growth and learning and show them that there are people out there who are different and that it is something to be proud of. I know it took far too long for me to learn that lesson.”
Additionally, Queer Connect extends a heartfelt thanks to all volunteers who supported this event.
For more information about future events, visit queerconnectbennington.com or email Jess Bouchard at queerconnect@yahoo.com.