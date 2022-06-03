BENNINGTON -- Bennington Postmaster Emmanuel Olimpo was among 140 area postmasters sworn into office May 25 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a ceremony held in Manchester, N.H. Olimpo plans to bring a focused approach on improving service reliability, consistency, affordability, dependability, and sound financial management.
Postmasters oversee all aspects of local retail and delivery operations for the Postal Service in their communities.
“It was quite an honor to experience a once-in-a-lifetime swearing in ceremony such as this" Olimpo said. "The magnitude of it all hit me when I raised my hand and the Postmaster General started reading the Postmaster Oath. I am very humbled and grateful for this opportunity as Bennington’s Postmaster; and I will do my best to make the Town proud of the work all the employees at the Bennington Post Office do each and every day they come to work.”
Olimpo said he looks forward to meeting with local residents and businesses to ensure that their mailing and shipping needs are being met and that the trust placed in the Postal Service by all of our customers is being earned.
