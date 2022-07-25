BENNINGTON — The public is invited to attend a free Community Picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This second annual event will be at Lower Willow Park off of Performance Drive.
The Community Picnic is part of National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make Bennington a safer, more caring place to live.
The event will feature free food, including grilled items, baked goods, chips and drinks. Free backpacks for kids filled with school supplies will be given away while supplies last. Children must be present to receive a backpack.
Members of the Bennington Police Department, Fire Department, Highway Department and Town employees will be on-hand grilling food and giving tours of firetrucks and police vehicles.