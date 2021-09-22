The Bennington Police Department donated nearly $3,000 to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. From left to right: Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette; nurse Jennifer Coutu; Dr. Matthew Vernon; Dr. Charlene Ives, medical director of the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center; Scott Legacy, president of the Bennington Police Association; police Lt. Cam Grande; and Thomas A. Dee, president and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Health Care.