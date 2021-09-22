BENNINGTON — Members of the Bennington Police Department gathered recently to make a donation to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. The Police Department raised $2,850 during a cancer awareness fundraiser last year.
“We are happy to provide these funds for equipment and supplies at the Cancer Center,” said Chief Paul Doucette. “Many members of the department have friends or family members that have been affected by cancer and felt this was a positive way to give back to the community, as well as showing support for all patients at the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. ”
The money was raised by selling pink T-shirts and patches to department personnel and members of the public. Civilian staff could pay to wear the T-shirts to work on Fridays throughout the few months of the fundraiser. In addition, officers could pay to grow facial hair. A department policy that prohibits growing facial hair was suspended temporarily for the purposes of the fundraiser.
“On behalf of our patients and staff, we’d like to thank the Bennington Police Department for this generous donation.” said Dr. Charlene Ives, medical director of the Cancer Center. “It is remarkable that this support should come from our local police officers and Police Department staff, because they already do so much valuable work in service to the public every day. We are so grateful.”
“The Bennington Police Department has always been a fantastic partner for the health system. This donation is another example of their community-minded approach and their genuine care for the people they serve,” said Southwestern Vermont Health Care President and CEO Thomas A. Dee.