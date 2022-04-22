BENNINGTON — Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette and Lt. Camillo Grande recently participated in networking events with municipal, state and federal law enforcement partners from New England while attending the New England Law Enforcement Regional Command College sponsored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Doucette and Grande received instruction from FBI National Academy instructors, FBI agents and other law enforcement professionals. Staff from the FBI Boston Field Office and the FBI New Haven Field Office organized and presented the training in Chatham, Mass.
In addition, Doucette and Grande each received a Trilogy Award after the completion of the Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute. These training programs were recommended by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and those organizations provided partial funding to allow the two to complete the program. Doucette and Grande completed all three programs in about four months, interacting with law enforcement professionals from around the U.S.
“This was an excellent training opportunity,” Doucette said. “We will be working toward developing new programs within the Bennington Police Department for our community as a result.”