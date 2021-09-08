BENNINGTON — On Saturday, Sept. 11, the town of Bennington will present a memorial service recognizing the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States.
The service will be held at the 9/11 Memorial near the Superior Courthouse on South Street and will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Local first responders, government officials and community members will honor victims and families, recollecting the tragic events of the 9/11 attacks. The events of that day, and events that followed, are still fresh in the minds of many despite happening 20 years ago. These events changed the world as the United States and allies began a global war on terrorism.
The Bennington Police Department Honor Guard will participate in a flag detail. Members of the Mount Anthony Union High School Choir, under the direction of Lynn Sweet, will perform the National Anthem and "God Bless America."
Local musician Sue Green will also be present and will perform during the ceremony. Local service club members have been invited and are encouraged to attend.
South Street, the west end of Union Street and Hillside Street will be closed during this event beginning at 8 a.m., and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
People attending the ceremony are asked to be at the memorial no later than 8:20 a.m. For planning purposes, it is anticipated that the memorial service will last approximately 30 minutes.