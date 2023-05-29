BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum will kick off the Concerts in the Courtyard series on June 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., starting with the Mike McCann Band.
Thanks to an anonymous grant, the Friday evening concerts will be free to the public. The performances run through Sept. 8.
People are asked to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs.
The Avocado Pit will set up shop in front of the Museum’s gates, serving tacos, beer and wine.
In the event of rain, the event will be canceled by 2 p.m. on Fridays. Check the Bennington Museum Facebook page for updates.
Museum educators will provide free children’s activities during Concerts in the Courtyard. Kids of all ages will find a fun makerspace at the picnic tables where they can create art based on art and objects featured in the museum.
The Mike McMann Band features Mike Sten and Bobby, reputed to be two of the best pickers around, playing classic rock favorites, bluegrass and jam-playing throughout Southern Vermont, upstate New York and in the Berkshires.