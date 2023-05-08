BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum will honor Bob Tegart with its Arnold Ricks Award at the June 3 annual Spring Party.
The award is presented to an individual or organization in recognition of exceptional contributions to the Bennington community and Bennington Museum.
The museum board said in a release that Tegart, the principal volunteer at the Regional History Room, "has been diligently culling, organizing, digitizing, and cataloging the genealogical library resources for the past several years. Additionally, he, along with a cohort of volunteers from the Bennington Historical Society, have used the resources of the library to assist scores of individuals from across the country with their inquiries into their family history."
Tegart moved to Vermont about six years ago from Clinton, New York, where he was actively involved in history as director of the Clinton Historical Society and chair of the Clinton Historic Preservation Commission. He is currently president of the Bennington Historical Society and administrator of the Bennington Museum Regional History Room. He also serves as a commissioner on the Bennington Historic Preservation Commission. He and his wife, Beth, live on Elm Street in Bennington.
“Bob has provided outstanding leadership for both the Bennington Historical Society (BHS) and the Regional History Room (aka the Library). He is serving in his second year as President of the BHS, a program of the Bennington Museum. In that role he has arranged speakers for the popular, vibrant monthly series, presided over those gatherings, and chaired the monthly BHS board meeting," said David Pilachowski, a member of the museum's board.
"When the Museum was ready to reopen post-COVID, someone was needed to coordinate volunteers, manage and provide research support and think through reorganization of the large library collection. Bob enjoys a challenge and has history in his blood so it was no surprise that he stepped forward to fill these important roles for the RHR and Museum."
The Spring Party will be held in the Ada Paresky Education Center and Paul Paresky Court from 3 to 5 p.m., with the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and the Arlington Memorial High School Jazz Ensemble will perform.
Tickets are $5 for members and $20 for "not-yet-members." Ticket proceeds will support continued improvements in the Regional History Room. To purchase a ticket or make a donation of $10 or more, visit https://benningtonmuseum.org/product/spring-party/.
The museum is located at 75 Main St., Bennington.