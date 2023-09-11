POWNAL — The Bennington Museum has received a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for the full cost of fabricating a Legends & Lore roadside marker in Pownal, recognizing the only known Vermont witch trial.
Pownal Historical Society member Joyce Held and Bennington Museum Curator Jamie Franklin worked in tandem with the Vermont Folklife Center to secure this funding and bring an obscure and dark part of Southern Vermont history to light.
The marker will be placed at Strobridge Park along the Hoosick River in North Pownal, overlooked by Kreiger Rocks, near the site where Widow Kreiger was thought to have been "tried." The marker, which will be installed in conjunction with the Museum's Haunted Vermont exhibit, will read as follows:
"With trial Widow Krieger said to escape drowning in this river when tried as a witch ca. 1785. Accusers believed witches floated. She sank & was saved."
There will be a public dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Strobridge Park on 0 Dean Road, just before the bridge off of Route 346 in North Pownal.
The event will feature tasty treats, music, a "witches walk" parade across the bridge, and kids activities before and after the dedication.