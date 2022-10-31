BENNINGTON — The public is invited to bring their antique samplers and other schoolgirl embroideries to the premiere Sampler ID Day event where they will be registered in the Vermont Statewide Sampler database, documented, and professionally photographed. There will also be opportunities to meet with sampler experts and learn more about your needlework treasures.
The event will be held at the Bennington Museum at 75 Main St., in the Ada & Paul Paresky Education Wing, on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is free to all participants. Advance registration is not required, however, if you are bringing three or more samplers please make an appointment by contacting Michele Pagan via email at mmp1@comcast.net.
Also, bring along any information you may have about your sampler or the sampler maker.