BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum announced the return of its Antiques Appraisal Fair in the Ada and Paul Paresky Education Wing on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Bring your personal treasures for evaluation by professional appraisers Charles Flint, Lorraine German, and Maria and Patricia Siskind. The museum will also host members of the Collections Care and Conservation Alliance who can advise about the best ways to preserve precious items.
Bring up to five items at $10 per item.
No need to register in advance. Participants will be paired with appraisers based on order of arrival.
The Appraisers
Flint, of Charles L. Flint, Fine Art and Antiques in Lenox, Mass., has a background in and knowledge of antiques. He performs appraisals and authentications for museums, as well as private collectors and insurance companies. A member of the New England Appraisers Association, he has expertise in fine arts; Early American furniture, both country and formal; 16th to 19th century oil paintings, both European and American; Shaker furniture and accessories; early blown and molded glass; paper and rare books; toys; bottles; folk art; early photography; vintage jewelry; Civil War objects; stoneware and numerous other areas.
Siskind and her daughter Maria are the owners of Siskind Appraisals in Williamstown, Mass. Siskind Appraisals has been helping clients realize the intrinsic value of their possessions since 1996. Whether it is estate work, insurance values, advising on how to live with fine art and antiques, or retaining and dispersing of inherited items, they have been able to find a solution. They work throughout the Berkshires, Southern Vermont and adjoining New York. They are generalists, but their special interests include fine art, 18th to 20th century furniture and decorative items, silver, and estate jewelry.
German and her late husband Steve established Mad River Antiques, LLC in 2001, with a concentration on 18th, 19th, and 20th century Americana and decorative arts. They have received extensive recognition from their peers for their expertise in stoneware, textiles, Christmas decorations, and Indian baskets. They have been frequent guest speakers at antiques shows, museums, and antiques organizations, where they have covered a variety of topics, including stoneware, redware, quilts, Christmas ornaments, and Santa Claus. Lorraine is a member of the Antiques Dealers’ Association of America and the Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association. Both she and Steve have served as collection advisors for the Bidwell House Museum in Monterey, Massachusetts.
The museum is located at 75 Main St., Bennington.