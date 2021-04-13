BENNINGTON — The Bennington Moose Lodge will host a blood drive on May 14 in honor of Charlie Gillis, an organ donor who died in a car crash at the age of 20 in September 2018.
The third annual #GiveLikeCharlie American Blood Cross Memorial Blood Drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the lodge, located at 916 Main St., Bennington. The lodge has set a goal of 40 units of blood donated.
"We created this drive as a family in May of 2019 to honor and remember Charlie Gillis alongside his beloved Gillis family in St. Louis, Mo. — Jenn, Jack, Matt, Sara and Henry," Gillis' aunt, Jess Dils, said. "Charlie was killed in a car accident in September of 2018 and saved many lives as an organ donor. He lived the Camp Dudley motto, 'The Other Fellow First,' to its fullest in his 20 short years, and he helps us to live it every day.
"Friends and family have supported our ongoing work as a team to give blood regularly through our #givelikecharlie ARC 'impact' team — 82 members strong and growing. Together, we’ve impacted over 1,000 lives," Dils said.
Locally, Gillis is the nephew of Jessica and Blair Dils, cousin of Tom, Miranda and Sam Dils and grandson of Martha and John Storey of Williamstown, Mass.
Simultaneous #givelikecharlie spring 2021 blood drives will take place this spring in St. Louis, MO, Seattle, Wash., and Westport, N.Y. Follow the campaign on Instagram at #givelikecharlie. For more information, email jessdils@gmail.com, or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=%23givelikecharlie.