POWNAL -- A 78-year-old Bennington man died following a motor vehicle accident on Monday on U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, near the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Vermont State Police reported that John Hill, who was driving a 2002 Pontiac Firebird pulled out onto Route 7 directly in front of a GMC Sierra driven by 56-year-old Thomas Bator of North Adams, Mass., just after 9 a.m. Bator was unable to avoid Hill's vehicle, and crashed into the Pontiac's driver-side door. According to police, the accelerator of the Pontiac had become stuck during the crash, causing Bator's car to go out of control and travel across the lawn of the SVMC campus. While doing so the vehicle had crashed into a large sign and continued, coming to rest against the building.
The Pontiac was totaled during the crash and Hall, who was transported to SVMC for his injuries and later transferred to Albany Medical, died on Tuesday. Bator was uninjured in the crash.
Police delayed public notification of the accident because they were initially unable to locate next of kin. The extent of Hill's injuries and cause of death are still under investigation, police said.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Pownal Fire and Rescue. Details of this crash remain under investigation at this time.