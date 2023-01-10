POWNAL — A Bennington man and a juvenile have been issued citations after a family fight broke out at a residence located in Alta Gardens Trailer Park in Pownal.
Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks received a report of a family fight on Jan. 8 at 12:39 p.m.
According to the release, Shaftsbury troopers found that Stephen J. Martin, 34, and a juvenile, 17, assaulted and caused bodily injury to each other during an altercation. The juvenile also caused damage to a vehicle on the property and to the front door of the residence.
Martin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court to answer to the charge of simple assault, and the juvenile was issued a citation for the charge of simple assault and two counts of unlawful mischief.