BENNINGTON — The Bennington Free Library at 101 Silver Street announces its first ever Craft Supply Swap on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants can recycle their unused craft stash and pick up some new-to-you supplies. Donations can be dropped off during the library’s open hours from April 17 to 21. Knitting, sewing, scrapbooking, crochet, and art supplies are sought. Everyone is welcome. You don’t have to swap to shop, but bring a bag or two to carry your craft supplies home. All donated craft supplies are free while supplies last.
For more information, call the library at 802-442-9051 or visit benningtonfreelibrary.org.