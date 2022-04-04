BENNINGTON — Bennington Free Library will host a virtual talk via Zoom, “Frederick Law Olmsted, New England’s Beloved Son,” presented by Ann McEntee on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.
The talk is one week before the 200th anniversary of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture.
This program begins with a brief overview of Olmsted’s early life here in New England and his numerous jobs before partnering with the architect Calvert Vaux to design Central Park. The talk then turns to two of his New England works, the Emerald Necklace and Shelburne Farms, which display his fundamental design principles and techniques. Boston’s Park System reveals Olmsted’s sensitivity to the growing city and the need to “green” it through parkland and parkways.
The talk is intended for a general audience but pays particular attention to the interests of gardeners and those interested in exploring these Olmsted sites with family and friends. McEntee, PhD, MLA is a former Communications and Theatre professor. She left teaching to earn a Master of Landscape Architecture from the University of New Mexico. She has Master Gardener and Advanced Master Gardener certifications, and she currently teaches architectural and landscape history for Keene State College’s CALL (Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning) program and works part-time as a landscape consultant.
Her talk will be shared using Zoom. Visit benningtonfreelibrary.org for instructions to join and more information. You can join using your tablet, computer or phone, including dialing in on your phone. If you are not sure how to join, just ask! Email: reference@bfli.org or call: 802-442-9051 and ask for the Reference Desk.