BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Free Library's Spring Book Sale will be held on Saturday in the Rotary Room from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of kids books, YA titles and adult fiction and non-fiction will be available. All proceeds support the library
Check out the latest Discovery Centers in the Children's Room. The STEM Center features foldscope microscopes for kids to construct at home (funded by the VT Children's Trust Foundation). Our young patrons will also discover a canoe project in the Art Center.