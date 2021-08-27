Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON -- On Friday afternoon at Willow Park, four teams began the first annual Bennington Justice League Kickball Tournament.

The Center for Restorative Justice had the idea to host a kickball tournament to have fun, build relationships and enjoy a summer afternoon with community partners.

The four teams playing were the Center for Restorative Justice, Bennington Police Dept., Child Advocacy Center/State’s Attorney’s Office, and Dept. for Children and Families.

The games began at noon, and the “Championship Game” was held at 2 p.m.

