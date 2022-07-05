Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — The Bennington community is invited to come together for a good cause – a fundraiser for 2-year-old Finley Scanlon who is battling cancer.

A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will be held Friday July 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1332 at 137 North Street. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the VFW 1332, American Legion Post 13, Bennington Elks and Eagles, or on Venmo @benefitFS.

A basket party will take place during the dinner. To donate to the basket, please contact Darlene Cumm at darcumm@gmail.com.

There will also be prizes and raffles. Gas cards donated by the Walter Hyjek family will be raffled (contact vthyjek@gmail.com), and a $500 Match the Challenge will be held, donated by Eagle Hose Auto in Bennington. Norm LeBlanc will “Brave the Shave” once $500 has been raised at the benefit dinner.

Rifles donated by Sam and Allen Gulley, and the Wounded Warriors Bennington Chapter will be raffled.

