BENNINGTON — Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1, after a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work.
The decision to resume the door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31, and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023.
For the past 46 years, Walter Adams, from Bennington, has knocked on doors throughout his community. He and his wife eagerly look forward to visiting people at their homes once again.
“I’m very excited about returning to our door-to-door ministry,” said Adams in a press release. “I really enjoy seeing people’s smiling faces when they receive comfort from the Scriptures.”
The suspension of the public ministry was a proactive response by the organization to keep communities and congregants safe, according to the release. The move was also unprecedented. Jehovah’s Witnesses had been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years.
“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again — person-to-person, face-to-face."
For more information, visit jw.org.