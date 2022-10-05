CCC camp.PNG

View of a CCC camp

 Bennington Historical Society
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — A presentation detailing the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps camps in Vermont will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Bennington Museum.

Martin Podskoch will present and talk about Civilian Conservation Corps camps in Vermont: Their History, Lore and Legacy.

Podskoch is a retired teacher from Delhi (Catskills, New York) and the author of 11 books, including "Adirondack Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: Their History, Memories" and "Legacy of the CCC." He has also written books about the CCC camps in Connecticut and Rhode Island, the history of the Catskills, and Adirondack fire towers.

The Bennington Historical Society is a volunteer-run program of Bennington Museum. The BHS offers its programs at no charge with support from Williams Financial.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.