BENNINGTON — A presentation detailing the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps camps in Vermont will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Bennington Museum.
Martin Podskoch will present and talk about Civilian Conservation Corps camps in Vermont: Their History, Lore and Legacy.
Podskoch is a retired teacher from Delhi (Catskills, New York) and the author of 11 books, including "Adirondack Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: Their History, Memories" and "Legacy of the CCC." He has also written books about the CCC camps in Connecticut and Rhode Island, the history of the Catskills, and Adirondack fire towers.
The Bennington Historical Society is a volunteer-run program of Bennington Museum. The BHS offers its programs at no charge with support from Williams Financial.