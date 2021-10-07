BENNINGTON — The Bennington Historical Society will host a presentation on “Ethan Allen, Frontiersman: Boone, Crocket, and His Contemporaries” at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Bennington Museum.
Ethan Allen was many things to many people. This presentation will focus on his role as a folk hero. Allen’s initial contact with Vermont was as a frontiersman, exploring the land in the late 1760s. As a hunter and trapper, he lived in the wilderness, beyond the bounds of the early settlements. The knowledge of the land and settlers he met along the way paved the way for later land speculation, settlements, and governance.
The depth and extent of this experience resulted in the selection of Ethan Allen to lead the defense at the Ejectment Trials, the Green Mountain Boys in the Capture of Fort Ticonderoga, and as part of the leadership team of the Republic. The Ethan Allen we know today reflects a larger-than-life image, based in part on truth, legend, and hyperbole, i.e., the “folk hero” of the 14th State.
Don Miller will compare the folk heroes from the 15th, 16th, and 17th states, from Daniel Boone to Davy Crockett. What do the contemporaries have in common? How are the different? What role does the folk hero play in our Vermont story?
Daniel Boone is the oldest of Allen’s contemporaries. As with Allen, Boone was born someplace else (Virginia and then North Carolina), before he set off to explore what later became Kentucky, the 15th State. Probably, the most famous of our frontiersmen, Boone led the settlers into Kentucky through the Cumberland Gap. But the shoddy surveying work he did for settlers blew up in his face and he moved on to retire and die in Missouri.
Davy Crockett is the youngest of the potential contemporaries. He was born in what was to become Tennessee, the 16th State. Hailed as “the King of the Wild Frontier” (by Walt Disney), he has the least in common with Allen. He ran for Congress five times and was elected three times. Although he opposed the Indian Migration Act (which led to “the Trail of Tears”), he was the only Tennessee Congressman to do so. His opposition to Andrew Jackson’s initiative resulted in one of his congressional losses. Allen may have been proud of his stand, but was he a contemporary “frontiersman”?
Ohio, the 17th State and the fourth new state in a 12-year period, had a folk hero in Simon Kenton. He was a true contemporary of Boone and Allen. Kenton is credited with saving Boone’s life and was probably the most skilled of all the frontiersman. But he may also be the least known outside of Ohio where many institutions including the Boy Scout Council, is named for him.
Don Miller is an active student of history, past President of the Bennington Historical Society, and currently a board member of the Vermont Historical Society.
The presentation is in the Paresky Education Center and is free and open to the public. Masks are required.