BENNINGTON – In an abundance of caution, the Hannaford store at 141 Hannaford Square, Suite 2, in Bennington is recalling lean ground beef products purchased at the store on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a sell-by date of June 8. According to a release from the store, the items may contain foreign material.
According to News 10, customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product, and should not eat it. Product or packaging may be returned to the store for a full refund.
This is a single-store advisory and applies to the Bennington store only. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.