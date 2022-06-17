BENNINGTON --- The DREAM Program, Inc, represented by team members Francis Bandy, Izzy Freidland, Emily Gutierrez and Annalivia Balaban, was awarded a grant by the Bennington Garden Club Education Fund. Members of the Fund Committee were pleased to present a check to support the construction and planting of raised beds in the communities of Willowbrook, Orchard Village and Beech Court. Side-by-side with the DREAM Program instructors, resident children will experience the joy of hands-on gardening, vegetable preparation and consumption of their harvest.
The BGC Education Fund supports organizations and programs for students that stimulate the knowledge and love of horticulture; restore, augment and protect the environment; and promote conservation and civic improvement.
The Club invites area non-profit organizations to apply for assistance with programs that further the goals of the Education Fund. For more information, visit www.benningtongardenclub.com.