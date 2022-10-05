BENNINGTON — The Bennington Bookshop and The Bennington Free Library will host Vermont mystery author Archer Mayor at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Bennington Free Library, 101 Silver St.
Archer will discuss his newest book, "Fall Guy," Book #33 in his popular Joe Gunther detective series, and copies will be available for purchase. In "Fall Guy," a body found in the trunk of a stolen car leads Joe Gunther and his team to crucial evidence in an infamous unsolved case from years past.
The seemingly simple case becomes complicated and deadly, leading Gunther’s team to be pulled from the New Hampshire coast to near the Canadian border as they attempt to find and capture the psychopath responsible for a tangled, historical web of misery, betrayal and loss.
Visit benningtonbookshop.com or call 802-442-5059 to purchase copies of "Fall Guy," as well as his previous works.